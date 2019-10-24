2 dead in Indiana after car plunges from 4th-floor parking garage, crashing below

Two people were killed in Indiana on Wednesday after the car they were in plunged from the fourth floor of a parking garage, officials said.

An unidentified man and woman were inside the 2013 Lincoln in a garage near the Indianapolis City Market, when around 10 a.m., the car crashed through a barrier, dropping to the ground below.

The car landed upside down on its roof in an alleyway. It had an Illinois license plate, according to the Indianapolis Star.

"There was very little that the extrication teams could do. It's been turned over to [police] as a death investigation," Rita Reith, of this Indianapolis Fire Department, told reporters. "It's just a tragic situation. We have a lot more unanswered questions than we do answered at this point."

It's unclear what caused the car to plow through the fourth-floor barrier in the garage, and Reith said it appears to be a "tragic accident."

"It could have been a number of things," Reith said. "Hitting the gas instead of the brake, a medical condition, any number of things could have happened."

The fire battalion chief said code enforcement was called to check for structural damage to the parking garage.