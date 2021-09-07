Indiana boys hop off their bikes to pay respects after running into military veteran's funeral

Two boys in Batesville, Indiana, stopped in their tracks when a funeral procession for a military veteran passed by last week.

The procession was for 89-year-old Charles Everett Yorn, Jacqi Hornbach, who witnessed the boys paying their respects, told Fox News.

For the two boys, Yorn's funeral took precedent over their bike ride.

"To see these two young boys immediately stop and pay their respects to a passed serviceman, without any prompting or knowledge of anyone watching, was just so touching to see," Hornbach said.

According to Hornbach, who posted about the moment on Facebook, the boys "immediately jumped off" their bikes and "waited patiently for a few minutes."

As taps began to play, "they both stood with arms behind their backs, silently, the entire time," Honrbach said.

"It was as if they didn’t even have to discuss it before doing it," she added. "They knew that’s just what you do when you come across this. It was so natural for them."

Hornbach said she too felt inclined to stand up after seeing the boys stop and look on.

"They did the gun salute and the boys jumped back in their bikes and went on their way," she said.

Hornbach had initially debated on whether to post about the moment online, but eventually decided that with "all the negative things going on" it was needed.

Hornbach said the Batesville community is "very patriotic" to begin with. Moments like this made her realize that "there is so much good left in this world."