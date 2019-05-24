Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Indiana boy, 4, swept away in creek, rescue effort underway: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A rescue effort is underway for a 4-year-old Indiana boy who was swept away in a flooded creek Thursday evening, according to reports.

Carroll County police responded to a call around 6 p.m. regarding a boy who had been swept in the strong currents of Deer Creek, said Lt. Dan Dulin of Natural Resources. Dulin said a witness on a bridge over Deer Creek saw the boy being carried downstream and notified authorities.

Rescue efforts to find a misssing boy who was swept away in a northeastern Indiana creek Thursday evening would continue until dark, authorities said. 

Rescue efforts to find a misssing boy who was swept away in a northeastern Indiana creek Thursday evening would continue until dark, authorities said.  (Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

Conservations officers were aided by a helicopter, which scanned the creek for about two hours before it became a recovery effort. Rescue officials would search until dark or conditions became too dangerous, Indianapolis’ WRTV reported.

Officials said it’s unclear how the boy got in the creek, which flows through Delphi, which is about 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Natural resources officials said yesterday’s heavy rain has caused the creek to swell, resulting in a strong current. Authorities haven’t identified the boy or his family.

