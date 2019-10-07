Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Indiana
Published

Truck carrying 38,000 lbs of frozen bagels catches fire on Indiana highway

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

We hope the good people of Indiana like their bagels toasted.

A semi-tractor transporting 38,000 pounds of frozen bagels caught fire on Interstate 65 in Indiana on Sunday night, a tragic situation that left the beloved breakfast food cooked beyond repair, especially given an inadequate amount of cream cheese on hand.

Talk about burning carbs.

MAN GETS TACKLED AT BAGEL SHOP AFTER RANTING ABOUT BEING SHORT: 'YOU'RE NOT GOD OR MY FATHER OR MY BOSS!'

Roughly 38,000 pounds of frozen bagels were ruined when this tractor-trailer caught fire in Indiana on Sunday.

Roughly 38,000 pounds of frozen bagels were ruined when this tractor-trailer caught fire in Indiana on Sunday. (Indiana State Police)

A state trooper spotted the truck pulling a box trailer that was "smoking heavily from the rear axle." By the time he turned around to assist the driver — Quiner Louis, 31 — the truck's brakes were on fire and the flames were spreading to the rest of the trailer.

It's unclear what kind or what brand of frozen bagels were among the 38,000 pounds that perished Sunday night.

It's unclear what kind or what brand of frozen bagels were among the 38,000 pounds that perished Sunday night. (Indiana State Police)

"The driver failed to release the brakes causing them to spark fire," state police explained in a news release on Monday. "The rear tires exploded due to the heat from the brake fire."

CLICK TO VISIT THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Louis was able to detach the tractor from the trailer, police said. Firefighters eventually put out the fire, and the interstate highway was partially closed for hours of bagel cleanup.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.