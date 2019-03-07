Incredible video shows elk herd crossing snowy Oregon road

Why did the elk cross the road? Because hundreds of others were doing it, too.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said they saw a herd of about 700 elk crossing a snowy road Sunday in the Grande Ronde Valley -- and they caught the incredible sight on video.

The video shows the elk leaping over a snowbank to cross the road.

Officials also released a message about big game's ability to survive the winter season.

“March is always the most challenging month for big game trying to survive the winter—even more so this year due to the prolonged winter and heavy snow last month (with even more snow and freezing temperatures forecast!),” the caption read. “Please take extra care not to stress wildlife this year by keeping your distance and respecting winter range closures in place to help them survive the season.”

Officials added biologists were working to address the increase in big game damaging private lands in the winter.