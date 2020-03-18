Pictures from space: Then and now, with the coronavirus among us
Then and now views of places in New York, Iran and Portugal and the effects of the coronavirus.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/01_then-and-now-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1This combo of two satellite images shows people visiting the Statue of Liberty in New York on Nov. 4, 2019, left, and March 11, 2020.Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/01_then-and-now-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/02_then-and-now-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1This combo of two satellite images shows people visiting Battery Park in New York, on Nov. 4, 2019, left, and March 11, 2020.Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/02_then-and-now-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/03_then-and-now-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1This combo of two satellite images shows people visiting the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, New York on Nov. 4, 2019, left, and March 11, 2020.Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/03_then-and-now-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/04_then-and-now-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1This combo of two satellite images shows people visiting the Praca do Comercio in Lisbon, Portugal on Feb. 27, 2020, left, and March 17, 2020.Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/04_then-and-now-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/05_then-and-now-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1This combo of two satellite images shows people visiting the shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad, Iran on Feb. 14, 2020, left, and March 12, 2020.Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/05_then-and-now-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 4