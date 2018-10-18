Expand / Collapse search
DISASTERS
In Mexico Beach after Michael, some coming home find no home

By JAY REEVES | Associated Press
Lanie Eden cries as she looks for her family's possessions in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. They evacuated just before the storm. She said the family had so many cherished memories there, that it's like losing part of your family. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. – Residents of Mexico Beach, Florida, have returned for the first time since Hurricane Michael tore apart their lives, but some found there is no home to come home to.

The powerful storm raked away many houses in this Florida Panhandle community of about 1,200 people that was near ground-zero of the powerful hurricane.

Residents, some in tears, returned home for the first time Wednesday, about a week after the major hurricane slammed ashore not far from their coastal community.

The storm killed at least 16 people in Florida and at least 10 others elsewhere in the South. And many homes in Mexico Beach were reduced to concrete slabs in the sand.