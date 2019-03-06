Immigrant with criminal record assaults Border Patrol agent with lawnmower blade: officials

A Border Patrol agent was injured this week, reportedly attacked by an illegal immigrant with an "extensive" criminal record while on patrol at the southern border, officials said.

The unidentified agent with the Calexico Border Patrol station was near the fence Monday morning when, according to officials, she was attacked by 33-year-old Josue Gomez-Reyes.

The Mexican national is said to have approached the agent, who was inside her marked vehicle, about 8:15 a.m., launching a partial lawnmower blade at the driver’s side of the car.

The window shattered and the agent was cut on her face and arm by both the blade and broken glass. Still, officials said, she pursued the suspect.

Other agents joined in the chase resulting Gomez-Reyes' arrest.

Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez called the incident “unacceptable” in press release on Tuesday.

“Our agent was ambushed while faithfully carrying out her sworn duties as a law enforcement officer by a gang member with a lengthy criminal history here in the United States,” she said.

“Anytime a person chooses to attack a Border Patrol agent, they will know that they are going up against a highly trained professional and that once arrested they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gomez-Reyes, who was in the U.S. illegally, has an extensive immigration and criminal record, Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. Officials are looking into his gang affiliations.