Illinois woman who ventured too close to grizzly bear at Yellowstone is cited: report

An Illinois woman who got dangerously close to a grizzly bear and her cubs in Yellowstone National Park earlier this year was charged with two offenses this week after authorities tracked her down, the Billings Gazette reports.

Samantha Dehring was in the Roaring Mountain area of the park on May 10 when she allegedly approached a female grizzly bear and her two cubs.

"The female grizzly charged the woman who turned and walked away from the bears," Yellowstone National Park wrote on its Facebook page.

Darcie Addington, a tourist who filmed the bluff charge, told USA Today that others in the area warned Dehring that she was too close to the animals.

"It was terrifying," Addington told the news outlet in May.

Dehring was charged with feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife, as well as violating closures and use limits, according to the Billings Gazette.

Park regulations say to "keep at least 100 yards (93 m) from bears at all times and never approach a bear to take a photo."

There is about one bear attack per year in Yellowstone. A backcountry guide was killed just outside the park in April when a bear mauled him while he was fishing alone. In a separate incident in May, a bear attacked a hiker inside the park and injured him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.