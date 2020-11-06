Illinois woman, 22, raped, strangled and set on fire in forest preserve: authorities

A young woman who disappeared in an Illinois forest preserve was found dead, and authorities say she had been raped, beaten, strangled and set on fire, according to reports.

Vanessa Ceja-Ramirez, 22, was reported missing Monday after going for walk with her mother and a friend in the Midlothian Meadows Forest Preserve.

Her body was found Wednesday and the Cook County coroner said her death was “beyond gruesome,” Fox 32 Chicago reported.

MISSING LOS ANGELES FIREFIGHTER FOUND DEAD IN MEXICO IN 'TRAGIC OUTCOME,' OFFICIALS SAY

Volunteers joined the search for Ceja-Ramirez.

"She was beaten, partially burned and someone intercepted her, and possibly pulled her into a wooded area and basically tortured her," community activist Andrew Holmes told the station.

SHERRI PAPINI CASE REMAINS UNSOLVED 4 YEARS AFTER KIDNAPPING

He distributed flyers announcing a $2,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.

Authorities said Ceja-Ramirez told her mother and the friend that was tired and would meet them back at the car.

They called police after finding some of her clothes but not her, the station reported.

After the disappearance, Ceja-Ramirez's phone pinged at a apartment complex in Oak Forest, an address 3 miles from the preserve, according to the station.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The homicide had been assigned to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.