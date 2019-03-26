Domestic violence eyed in Illinois assistant prosecutor's killing: report

An Illinois woman was fatally shot in a Wisconsin home on Saturday while her 5-year-old daughter was present, according to reports.

Stacia Hollinshead, 30, was an assistant state’s attorney, Army intelligence officer, and a single mother, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Authorities have classified the case as a homicide.

Police said Hollinshead was shot in a home in Beaver Dam – about 70 miles northwest of Milwaukee – around 2:40 p.m. Her ex-husband, Ulisses W. Medina Espinosa, was arrested after the shooting, but has not been charged in the murder, police said. He was booked into Dodge County Jail pending formal charges.

BABY DELIVERED AFTER MOTHER FATALLY SHOT HAS DIED

Bob Barrington, managing attorney of the Dodge County District Attorney's office, told Chicago's ABC 7 News that domestic violence charges are being considered and are will likely be filed on Tuesday.

Public records indicate that Hollinshead and Medina Espinosa divorced in 2016. That same year she filed a protective order against him in DeKalb County, according to records.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hollinshead had served for 11 years as a U.S. Army Intelligence analyst before becoming an assistant state attorney in Illinois. Her 5-year-old daughter, who was reportedly at the scene of the shooting, is in the care of family members, Barrington said.

Authorities said it was Beaver Dam's first homicide case in more than 30 years.