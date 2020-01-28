Illinois trooper fatally shot in cigar bar by woman who scrawled threat on condo wall

A woman who fatally shot a retired Illinois trooper in a suburban Chicago cigar lounge four days ago had written his name on the wall of her condominium with the message, “I hate you…hope you two die,” police said.

The retired trooper Gregory Rieves, 55, was killed Friday night at The Humidor in Lisle.

Lisle police said Lisa McMullan, 51, of Chicago, killed herself after shooting Rieves and two other men—another retired state trooper and an off-duty trooper. Police said she knew all three men but the extent of their relationship wasn't known.

On Monday, police said McMullan’s scrawled threat was found after the shooting, and referenced Rieves and another man who was not at the cigar lounge Friday. They said the writing led them to suspect a personal beef as a motive for the shooting.

The wounded men, Lloyd Graham, 55, and off-duty Trooper Kaiton Bullock, 48, underwent surgery and were listed Monday in stable condition.

Fox 32 Chicago reported Monday that McMullan had obtained a license to carry a concealed weapon.

She had no known criminal history.

Lisle Mayor Christopher Pecak issued a statement Monday that said "the Village’s thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this violence and to their families. We wish them grace and healing during this trying time.”