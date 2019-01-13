Illinois state trooper fatally stuck while investigating vehicle crash on interstate

An Illinois state trooper was struck and killed Saturday while investigating a traffic crash, police said.

Trooper Christopher Lambert, 34, was traveling home on Interstate 294 near Northbrook -- about 25 miles north of Chicago --when he saw a three-car crash and stopped to investigate, Leo Schmitz, director of Illinois State Police, said during a news conference late Saturday.

“He sees a three-vehicle crash, he positions his vehicle in the left-hand lanes so to save the lives of those people in the crash,” Schmitz said. “He was struck and lost his life while he was doing that."

Lambert, a five-year veteran of the state police, was standing near the crash site when he was struck by a Jeep traveling north, WGN-TV reported. The vehicle failed to slow down and threw Lambert several feet, the station said.

A nurse at the scene performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived.

Lambert was pronounced dead at a hospital around 7:25 p.m., the Chicago Tribune reported.

“We lost our trooper, we became weaker,” Schmitz said. “We lost one of our own, one of our best. Everybody loved him.”

Trooper Duane Chappell said Lambert “worked really hard every day for five years.”

He leaves behind a 1-year-old child.