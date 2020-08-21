Expand / Collapse search
Fires
Published

Plane catches fire at Illinois airport after running off runway, 1 dead, investigators say

The aircraft had veered off a runway in Rockford

Associated Press
Aerial footage shows wreckage after small plane crashed and burned in IllinoisVideo

Aerial footage shows wreckage after small plane crashed and burned in Illinois

Raw video: First responders on scene after a small plane crashed at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

One person was killed when a private plane veered off a runway and caught fire Thursday at Chicago Rockford International Airport in Rockford, Illinois, authorities said.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz did not identify the victim of the accident.

The FAA says the plane that caught fire was a Beechcraft King Air twin-engine plane that can carry between seven and 13 passengers, depending on the variant.

It is believed the aircraft was taxiing when it ran off a runway and caught fire, authorities said. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating to determine the cause of the accident.

