Illinois restaurant owner says limited coronavirus stimulus will cause middle class to 'starve to death'

As the coronavirus pandemic causes state officials to tighten up restrictions and lock down businesses, many are itching for additional aid from the government.

But the recently approved relief package, with a proposed $600 stimulus check included, isn’t enough for middle-class Americans and small business owners who are in dire need of help, Illinois restaurant owner Jeff Buckler told "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday.

"They’re going to starve to death," he said. "They’re talking about a $600 stimulus check that won’t even pay a month’s rent. People have car payments, utility bills and all that stuff. Food to put on the table for their kids."

The Lil Buford's Bar & Grill owner said this limited support is going to drive restaurant workers out of the industry and into more stable, better-paying jobs, or ultimately unemployment. And Buckler added that unemployment funding isn’t enough, either.

"Unemployment as a server – we’ve got one girl – gets $150 over two weeks. How are you supposed to survive on that money?" he asked. "You just can't."

Since several counties in Illinois have kept indoor dining shut down, Buckler made the decision to keep his dining room open despite being fined hundreds of dollars per day. In Champaign County, home to Lil Buford’s, Buckler said officials refuse to lift strict lockdowns even though the county next door allows people to dine inside.

Buckler said especially in the winter season, it makes it "impossible" to operate without indoor service.

"There are thousands of servers and cooks and bartenders out of work," he said. "People are starving. It’s going to get bad here soon."