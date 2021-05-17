Wisconsin teen found dead after disappearance, prompting police investigation

A missing Wisconsin teenager was found dead Sunday following "an extensive search," according to authorities.

The investigation is still ongoing, but there are no indications of foul play in the death of 17-year-old Jensen Horvat, according to the Sheboygan Police Department.

"We are very sad to report that Jensen’s body was found today after an extensive search," the department wrote on Facebook. "The family would like to thank the many people who contributed to the search. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts as they are grieving."

Horvat was last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday. FOX 6 of Milwaukee reported.

Multiple departments and community members assisted in the search, authorities said. No additional details were provided by the department.

Sheboygan is about 60 miles north of Milwaukee.