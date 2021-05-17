Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin teen found dead after disappearance, prompting police investigation

There are no indications of foul play, police said

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A missing Wisconsin teenager was found dead Sunday following "an extensive search," according to authorities. 

The investigation is still ongoing, but there are no indications of foul play in the death of 17-year-old Jensen Horvat, according to the Sheboygan Police Department.

VIRGINIA GIRL, 12 REPORTED MISSING, PROMPTING FBI ALERT

"We are very sad to report that Jensen’s body was found today after an extensive search," the department wrote on Facebook. "The family would like to thank the many people who contributed to the search. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts as they are grieving."

Jensen Horvat, 17, was found dead over the weekend following "an extensive search," police said.

Jensen Horvat, 17, was found dead over the weekend following "an extensive search," police said. (Sheboygan Police Department)

Horvat was last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday. FOX 6 of Milwaukee reported

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Multiple departments and community members assisted in the search, authorities said. No additional details were provided by the department. 

Sheboygan is about 60 miles north of Milwaukee. 

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money