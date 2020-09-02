Illinois man accused of killing grandparents who let him move in after prison release

A Chicago bus driver let his 21-year-old grandson, recently paroled from prison, move into his home, which became the scene of a bloody double homicide Tuesday night, according to local reports.

Gabriel Tyson, 66, and his ex-wife, 65-year-old Carmella Tyson were found stabbed to death in their Markham, Ill., home.

Police arrested their grandson, according to CBS Chicago, but did not immediately release his name. Authorities found him inside the suburban Chicago home on Sawyer Avenue, allegedly sitting “calmly” in a bedroom with kitchen knives.

His name was being withheld until charges are approved, but authorities confirmed he is related to the victims, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Gabriel Tyson, also known as Gabe, was a longtime bus driver for the Chicago Transit Authority and lived on the street for decades, CBS Chicago reported.

“He had a good heart to let someone stay with you,” his neighbor Fran Jurek told the outlet. “I sure, I wouldn’t if someone just came out of prison. I’m sorry. And I’m a Christian woman.”

Jurek reportedly opened her door to another of Tyson’s grandsons who was worried about the victims, when they didn't answer his calls.

They called police, who arrived and found Gabe’s body with multiple stab wounds. They continued searching the home and found the body of Carmella Tyson, also with multiple stab wounds.

An autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that both deaths were homicides.

The slayings come amid a surge in violence in nearby Chicago. In August, there were at least 387 shootings, compared to 214 in August 2019.

Ten police officers in the city have been shot so far in 2020, according to the city’s police superintendent, David Brown. An additional 41 officers have been shot at.