Illinois man charged in Capitol riot after TikTok video allegedly shows him fighting National Guard

An Illinois man was arrested Tuesday after TikTok video allegedly showed him fighting against National Guard members attempting to hold the line with riot shields outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Mathew Capsel, who allegedly uses the name "Mateo Q Capsel" online, was arrested in the Southern District of Illinois, the Justice Department (DOJ) said, and is facing several charges in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot, including entering or remaining in a restricted area and resisting law enforcement.

The criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia cites a video posted on TikTok earlier that day by @mateoqcapsel, an account which is believed to be used by Capsel, showing his physical appearance and attire during the Capitol riot.

Capsel has distinctive tattoos on his face and neck and is wearing a red, white and blue hat with a design on the front. His black shirt bears a recognizable design, and he is wearing a brown necklace.

In a video recorded by a witness with the timestamp 6:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, Capsel, identifiable by the tattoos on his face and neck, and wearing the same hat, shirt and necklace, is seen allegedly "charging against a lined group of National Guardsman, running into their protective shields," according to the statement of facts written by an unidentified FBI special agent assigned to the national security squad.

He is "seen fighting against National Guardsmen until he is pepper-sprayed," the agent wrote. The complaint included screenshots showing the moments described. The witness who shot the video posted it to TikTok. It was reposted to the account @mateoqcapsel.

The FBI said it received a number of tips providing videos and screenshots of Capsel and his activities relating to the events on Jan. 6. Three witnesses are cited in the criminal complaint.

On Jan. 8, the FBI received a tip from the first witness who submitted screenshots of a Facebook page with the name "Mateo Q Capsel" and a video posted by the Facebook account. The witness, who claimed to be Capsel’s former neighbor and said Capsel was "known to be violent," reported that they had seen multiple videos of Capsel "on the frontline of the riot and breach."

On Jan. 13, the FBI received a tip from a second witness, who claimed to be friends with Capsel on social media. That person submitted screenshots of Facebook posts by "Mateo Q Capsel" and stated the footage showed Capsel "was at Capitol building when the protesters and rioters got on the building before entering."

The third witness cited in the complaint "was a witness to the events in the video," the FBI said.

An unidentified family member told the Chicago Sun-Times that Capsel, from Marseilles, a city in LaSalle County, was arrested after he got off work in Kentucky, and he was then taken to southern Illinois.