Car crashes into hayride at Illinois farm, at least 11 injured: reports

At least 11 people in Illinois were injured, three critically, after a car rear-ended a hayride that was being towed by a farm vehicle on Saturday, according to local reports.

The crash happened in Little Rock Township, which is about 50 miles west of Chicago, around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to WMAQ-TV.

Several victims were reportedly unconscious when first responders arrived on the scene.

The impact of the crash caused the car to flip onto its roof, according to video from the scene and the wagon reportedly detached and flipped over as well. The cause of the crash is not yet known, but WBBM-TV reported that there is no indication alcohol was a factor.

Many of the injured suffered broken bones, according to Little Rock-Fox Fire Chief Greg Witek. Fire officials said two people in the car were treated at the scene.

The names and ages of the people injured have not been released, but authorities reportedly said no children were hurt.

