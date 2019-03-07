Illinois deputy assigned to US Marshals task force fatally shot while serving warrant, officials say

A deputy part of a U.S. Marshals task force operation died Thursday after he was shot by an "armed and dangerous" man at an Illinois hotel, police said.

Illinois State Police Trooper Sean Ramsey provided the update on the deputy, which was streamed on Facebook by WMBD.

"Unfortunately, we were just notified that the McHenry County deputy has passed away from his injuries," Ramsey said.

Floyd E. Brown, 39, who was already wanted on several warrants, allegedly opened fire at law enforcement officers who had descended on an Extended Stay America in Rockford about 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Brown, believed to be carrying a rifle, was located on I-55 between Bloomington and Springfield. Officials said they are negotiating with Brown after he crashed his vehicle and barricaded himself.

Brown shot a woman inside his hotel room before jumping out of the window, police said.

The suspect remains in his car and a perimeter has been established, Ramsey said. Authorities are "attempting to negotiate his exit from that vehicle and take him into custody peacefully," he said.

"We're kind of at a standstill," Ramsey told reporters, adding that the suspect hasn't engaged in any communication except for opening and closing his car door multiple times.

The deputy's name was not released.

The woman who was shot inside the room was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Brown was wanted on warrants out of several Illinois counties and was on parole at the time of the shooting. He was released from prison last January for good behavior.

Fox News’ Ruth Ravve contributed to this report.