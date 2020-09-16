Illinois college cancels classes after 1 wounded in shooting

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Classes were canceled at Western Illinois University on Wednesday and all the buildings locked down as police searched for a student who allegedly shot and wounded his roommate in their dormitory room on Tuesday night, the school said.

According to a statement by the school, 18-year-old Kavion Poplous allegedly shot his roommate at Thompson Hall shortly after 10:30 p.m., before fleeing. “He is considered armed and dangerous,” the school said. Late Wednesday morning, the school announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Poplous on charges of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

University spokeswoman Darcie Shinberger said the shooting happened inside the dorm room where the two lived. She said investigators are still trying to determine the motive and said that the other student, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized. Later in the day, the school announced that the student was out of surgery but that officials there did not yet know his condition.

Shinberger said the fact that Poplous has not been found prompted the school to cancel classes — both online and in-person at the Macomb and Moline campuses — and lock down all buildings. Also, Thompson Hall was evacuated.