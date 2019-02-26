Break in Illinois cold case murder after victim's boyfriend delivers confession to police

A 2014 cold case murder received a huge break Sunday when the former boyfriend of a woman who was killed under suspicious circumstances turned himself into an Indiana police station, authorities said.

Connor Scott gave a taped confession to Danville police and admitted to murdering 20-year-old Kaylyn Whitaker on Halloween in 2014 in Martinsville, Ill., according to FOX59.

Authorities in 2014 originally ruled Whitaker’s death a suicide after Scott told investigators that Whitaker had shot herself, according to the station. Scott had reportedly been with Whitaker when she died.

Ten months later, authorities reversed course and determined Whitaker’s death was a homicide, FOX59 reported.

On the four-year anniversary of their daughter’s death, the Whitaker family told WTHI-TV that they didn’t believe she had killed herself and believed Scott was a suspect.

“There are no witnesses. We don't know what his story is,” her parents told WTHI-TV at the time. “They haven't told us. All we do know is they were the only two at the house. So, if it's not suicide...then it has to be a homicide.”

Scott was being held at the Hendricks County Jail waiting to be extradited back to Illinois on Monday.