Illegal immigrant linked to multiple murders allegedly stole victims' jewelry, court docs say

An illegal immigrant linked to four murders in Nevada allegedly pawned jewelry that belonged to at least two of the victims, officials said.

Wilbur Martinez-Guzman, 19, was held on immigration charges Saturday after investigators linked him to the four killings in Carson City. He was expected to be formally charged in the murders on Thursday, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT EXPECTED TO FACE MURDER CHARGES IN NEVADA KILLING SPREE

Martinez-Guzman, an El Salvador national, was charged with nine counts of burglary-related charges, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported Wednesday, citing court documents. Stolen items from the victims included an Elks ring with a blue stone that was engraved with one of the victims’ initials, two gold diamond rings, 16 silver rings, toe rings and turquoise rings, the newspaper reported.

He allegedly tried to pawn the items at a coin shop on different occasions.

Gerald David, 81, a former Reno rodeo boss, and his wife Sharon David, 80, were found dead last week in Reno. In Gardnerville, Connie Koontz, 56, was found dead Jan. 10 and Sophia Renken, 74, was found dead three days later. The killings all took place within a one week span.

Investigators searched a home associated with Martinez-Guzman Sunday, the Gazette-Journal reported.

Police believe Martinez-Guzman came to northern Nevada about a year ago, according to the newspaper.

Fox News’ Robert Gearty contributed to this report.