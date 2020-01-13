Illegal immigrant arrested near Texas border, previously convicted of child sex crime, authorities say

An illegal immigrant convicted of a child sex crime in North Carolina a decade ago has been arrested after border agents found him near the Mexico border in Texas, authorities said.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at the Cotulla Station apprehended the man near State Highway 83 north of Laredo on Thursday morning, the agency said in a news release.

Agents said an investigation identified the man as 37-year-old Sotero Salas-Ruiz, a Mexican national in the U.S. illegally.

The investigation also revealed that Salas-Ruiz had been previously convicted of indecent liberties with a child and driving under the influence in Charlotte, N.C., in 2009, the release said, without giving further details.

The agency charged Salas-Ruiz with illegal entry into the U.S. and said he will remain in the CBP custody pending his extradition to North Carolina.