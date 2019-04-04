Illegal immigrant arrested, accused of more than 100 child sex crimes: reports

An undocumented immigrant accused of more than 100 child-related sex offenses has been arrested, according to Louisiana officials.

KLFY reported that Miguel Martinez, 44, was arrested on 100 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, one count of production under 13, and one count of sexual battery of a juvenile under 13.

Martinez, deported once before, in 2005, is a registered sex offender in California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry tweeted about the case: “Illegal immigration has real-life consequences – countless numbers of needless crime victims, including too many Louisiana families and children. It's time to join @POTUS in demanding action on our Southern Border. #BuildTheWall”