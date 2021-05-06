Idaho school shooting: 3 wounded, student suspect in custody, authorities say

A student opened fire at an Idaho middle school Thursday morning, wounding a custodian and two other students before being taken into custody, authorities confirmed to a local news outlet.

The active-shooter situation happened at Rigby Middle School in Jefferson County around 9:15 a.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

The custodian and two students who were shot were rushed to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson told East Idaho News. He said that a male student was in custody.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told the outlet that the three victims were transported in stable condition.

No details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little tweeted that he is "praying for the lives and safety" of those affected by the shooting.

Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin described the incident as a school district’s "worst nightmare" in a statement to KIDK-TV.

"We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School," Martin said. "What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students."

Students were being evacuated to Rigby High School where parents can pick up the children, the East Idaho News reported.

The nearby Ririe School District said that while there was no direct threat to its schools at the time, it was issuing a shelter-in-place order as a precautionary measure.

Rigby is a small city about 95 miles southwest of Yellowstone National Park.

The attack appears to be Idaho's second school shooting. In 1999, a student at a high school in Notus fired a shotgun several times. No one was struck by the bullets, but one student was injured by ricocheting debris from the first shell.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.