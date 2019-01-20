Idaho man looking for owners of military burial flag

An Idaho veteran is hoping to return a military burial flag to the family of the veteran who earned it for his service.

David Slawson Sr. told KIVI-TV he found the flag as he cleaned out a home in Nampa, Idaho.

"It was very dirty and we did not at that time know what it was, until we found the presentation case that it went in," Slawson said. "Their father or grandfather or whoever it was whose casket this flagged draped took the time out of his life to serve his country, the country that he loved and so that's special."

He conducted a search for the family on social media without success, the station reported. He said that a name attached to the flag is Argo Buchanan, but doesn’t know anything more about that person.

Swanson, who said he has a son who served in the military for 17 years, told the station he cleaned and restored the flag himself.

"It is our firm desire to have this flag, which we consider very special and sacred, to be returned to the family that it rightfully belongs to," Slawson told the station.