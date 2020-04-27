Idaho man 'bored' during coronavirus lockdown arrested for driving on Florida beach, police say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An Idaho man who turned his quarantine fatigue into the need for speed was arrested after driving on a closed Florida beach during the coronavirus lockdown, authorities said Saturday.

John McGarry, 25, led police on a 35-mph chase across the empty beach at Sand Key, a vacation spot that’s part of Clearwater Beach, after bystanders spotted him taking a spin on the sand, the Clearwater Police Department said.

Officers eventually arrested McGarry when he tried to flee the beach through a hotel parking lot, according to police.

Clearwater Beach and other Pinellas County beaches have remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even when open, it is illegal to drive on the beaches, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

But that didn’t deter McGarry from taking the apparent joyride. Embracing his inner "Florida man," the Idaho native told officers he did it because he was “bored,” according to police.

McGarry was booked in the Pinellas County Jail and charged with reckless driving, resisting arrest without violence, and driving with a suspended license.

Florida has been under lockdown since April 3. The coronavirus has sickened at least 31,532 people in the state, and killed 1,075 as of Monday.