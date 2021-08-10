Idaho community 'doing everything they can' to help search for 5-year-old boy still missing

A small Idaho town has come out in "full force" to locate a missing 5-year-old boy after he disappeared near his home.

Michael Joseph Vaughan was last seen near his home in Fruitland on July 27. Police have made little progress since then, but the town continues to expend every effort to try and locate him.

Fruitland Mayor Brian Howell said the town would leave "no stone unturned" as he joined his neighbors for the search effort.

The town of Fruitland contains 5,400 residents, and they have all turned out to try and find the boy.

"They’re draining canals, they’re checking homes," Howell told The New York Times. "They’re doing everything they can do."

"I have never seen a police presence like this before," Police Chief J.D. Huff added.

"This whole community had come together and been absolutely incredible with their support," said Jennifer Hanna, Michael’s nanny. "His mommy needs him. His daddy needs him. Papa needs him. We just need him to come home."

Police issued a "missing and endangered child alert" just two hours after Vaughan went missing, People reported.

Fruitland City Hall did not return Fox News' request for comment.

Vaughan was last seen wearing a light blue Minecraft shirt and black boxer briefs as well as size 11 flip-flop sandals.

Police asked anyone with information to email a tipline at findmichael@fruitland.org, or send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho, 208-343-COPS.