Idaho police arrest couple after finding children in cockroach-infested home: report

An Idaho couple is facing multiple charges after investigators said they found four children living in a home infested with thousands of cockroaches – both dead and alive – and hundreds of spiders, according to a police report.

Officers did a welfare check on Aug. 15 in the Nampa home, about 20 miles west of Boise, after a caller told police it might be infested with cockroaches.

When the officers approached the home, they could “smell a very pungent odor of urine,” according to a police report cited by Boise’s KIVI-TV. Through the window, the officers could see “cockroaches crawling on the sofa,” the report said.

Eugene Bergener, 50, reportedly let the officers into the home, which he shared with Moranda Young, 32, and four girls under the age of 13.

In his report, Officer Matt Richardson said, “there were cobwebs on every corner and every wall, between the wall and ceiling.”

He said dead cockroaches were “all over the floor,” on the counters, and on half-eaten food, while live cockroaches were crawling over dirty dishes.

The officers also found cockroaches crawling “all over” open boxes of cereal and a dirty pile of laundry infested with insects, KIVI-TV reported.

“There was not a single wall in this house that did not have cockroaches … and spider webs attached to the ceiling. As I walked into the master bedroom, there were dead cockroaches all over the floor,” Richardson said.

“In my years of law enforcement experience, I have never seen a house (infested) to this extent. The house is unlivable for children, let alone any person,” Richardson said. “In one corner of the living room, there were cockroaches lined all the way from the floor to the ceiling, and spider webs. While Officer Burgoyne and myself were standing inside the residence, cockroaches were falling on our heads.”

Richardson added that there were pets inside the home and a urine odor was “so strong” that “it was burning my nose.”

The four girls in the home – ages 1, 3, 4 and 13 – were given over to the care of Idaho Health and Welfare Department officials, a police spokesman said.

It was unclear how the girls were related to the couple at the home.

Bergener and Young were charged with four misdemeanor counts of injury to a child and were booked into the Canyon County Jail.

They pleaded not guilty.