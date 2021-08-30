Ida bringing tornado, rain threats as it moves inland

Catastrophic, historic Ida has left a path of destruction as it made landfall yesterday as a Category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The National Hurricane Center says landfall occurred around 11:55 a.m. CT with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

Ida has weakened into a tropical storm and will continue to lose some of its strength. However, the next stage of this system's impact will bring flooding rainfall for millions of people along its path through Thursday.

IDA’S IMPACT ON LOUISIANA IS ‘UNPRECEDENTED,’ CAJUN NAVY RELIEF PRESIDENT SAYS

Strong winds will remain possible through the day, which could knock out power.

The tornado risk will also continue to the east of the center of circulation.

Heavy rain is going to be the biggest concern as the remnants of Ida move into the Mid-South, the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.

Three to 6 inches of rain is expected along Ida’s path -- including through southern New England where the ground is saturated from Henri a week ago.