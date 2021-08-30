Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Ida bringing tornado, rain threats as it moves inland

Ida made landfall as Category 4 hurricane; now tropical storm

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Tropical Storm Ida moves inland, carries tornado, heavy rainfall threat Video

Tropical Storm Ida moves inland, carries tornado, heavy rainfall threat

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean provides storm update.

Catastrophic, historic Ida has left a path of destruction as it made landfall yesterday as a Category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana.  

The National Hurricane Center says landfall occurred around 11:55 a.m. CT with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. 

Flood advisories currently in effect. 

Flood advisories currently in effect.  (Fox News)

Ida has weakened into a tropical storm and will continue to lose some of its strength. However, the next stage of this system's impact will bring flooding rainfall for millions of people along its path through Thursday. 

IDA’S IMPACT ON LOUISIANA IS ‘UNPRECEDENTED,’ CAJUN NAVY RELIEF PRESIDENT SAYS 

These areas are at risk of tornados Monday. 

These areas are at risk of tornados Monday.  (Fox News)

Strong winds will remain possible through the day, which could knock out power.   

The tornado risk will also continue to the east of the center of circulation. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The current track of Tropical Storm Ida. 

The current track of Tropical Storm Ida.  (Fox News)

Heavy rain is going to be the biggest concern as the remnants of Ida move into the Mid-South, the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast. 

Three to 6 inches of rain is expected along Ida’s path -- including through southern New England where the ground is saturated from Henri a week ago.   

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money