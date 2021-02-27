Montana massive 30-car pileup blamed on icy bridge

Icy conditions on Yellowstone River Bridge led to a 30-car pileup shortly before noon Saturday, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

No fatalities were reported but two people were critically injured.

Part of Interstate-90 was shut down as it took more than two hours for authorities to tow all the wrecked cars away from the scene.

One traveler said that as she braked to avoid cars stopping ahead of her, a semi-truck struck her vehicle, she told the Billings Gazette .

"It was like bumper cars," she said.

It was around 30 degrees in Billings when the crash took place.

One of the deadliest multi-vehicle wrecks in recent memory took place earlier this month when six people were killed and dozens were injured in a 133 car pile-up in Fort Worth, Texas.