Ice storm damages Survivor Tree at Oklahoma City National Memorial, over 300K without power

Hundreds of thousands of residents remained without power across Oklahoma on Wednesday as a devastating ice storm brought down power lines and trees--including one that is iconic--across the area.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial said that the Survivor Tree sustained damage after freezing rain wreaked havoc across the area.

"We lost a branch but have propped up others to save them," the memorial tweeted.

ICE STORM IN OKLAHOMA, TEXAS KNOCKS OUT POWER TO THOUSANDS AS WINTER STORM BRINGS MORE SNOW

The Survivor Tree survived the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995. The bombing was one of the worst terrorist attacks on American soil.

Crews spent Tuesday shaking off ice and propping up the remaining branches of the American Elm, FOX23 reported.

Memorial director Kari Watkins told The Oklahoman while they lost a "pretty good branch," the tree's health overall is "pretty good" and the branch that fell was "so full of leaves.

“It’s our symbol, it’s our logo, it’s our image nationally,” Watkins told the newspaper. “It’s the tree that didn’t break and was still thriving 25 years later. And then it took this hit.”

The historic ice storm, which is the earliest on record, is wreaking havoc in central Oklahoma, causing widespread power outages and damage to trees.

WHAT CAUSES FREEZING RAIN? HERE'S WHY IT'S SO DANGEROUS

As of Wednesday morning, over 353,000 customers were without power statewide, according to the power-outage tracking website poweroutage.us.

Many have taken to social media showing trees falling down due to the weight of the ice on tree limbs still full of leaves.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) said that crews have been working "throughout the night" on power restoration, but the main issue is ice accumulation on tree limbs, made even heavier by ice on tree foliage.

"Many customers also have damage to the electrical equipment that serves their homes," the utility said.

OG&E spokesman Brian Alford told the Oklahoman that fall storms are the "worst nightmare."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

"You still have leaves on branches that create a considerable amount of weight. And once you begin to thaw, you see the ice melt and you get the rebound effect of branches bouncing up," Alford told the paper. "So we might make progress and then there will be a setback with the bounding due to the thaw."

The Oklahoma City Police Department said that it had received "lots of calls into 911" to report downed power lines.

The storm system that brought record cold air, ice, and snow is still bringing wintry weather for the southern High Plains before changing to rain by Wednesday night.

The storm has ushered in record cold for October across Oklahoma and Texas.

This system will interact with Hurricane Zeta later on Wednesday and help it transition to an extra-tropical low that will still potentially bring damage to parts of the Southeast, Appalachians, Mid-Atlantic, and the Northeast on Friday.

Some areas of the Northeast could even see some snow by the end of the week.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Janice Dean contributed to this report.