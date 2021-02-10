Expand / Collapse search
Published

Ice storm hits eastern US, bringing dangerous travel conditions

More snow is coming for the mid-Atlantic region

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National Forecast, Feb. 10Video

National Forecast, Feb. 10

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A significant ice storm is unfolding across the mid-Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valley today as moisture falls through a shallow layer of cold air near the surface of a stationary cold front and brings dangerous travel conditions.  

Accumulating ice of up to half an inch is expected from Arkansas to Kentucky causing hazardous driving, power outages and tree damage. 

The national forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 10. (Fox News)

Accumulating snow will be the story over the Ohio Valley, Appalachians and into the mid-Atlantic Friday, including the Washington, D.C., area.   

DRIVER SURVIVES AFTER TRUCK PLUNGES OFF HIGHWAY RAMP IN WISCONSIN 

The highest snow totals will be close to a foot or more over the mountains of Maryland and West Virginia. The nation's capital could see as much as 6 inches, especially across the suburbs. 

Expected precipitation totals through Friday. (Fox News)

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will pop up south of the front for the Southeast. Isolated flooding will also be possible, especially for the southern Appalachians. 

Another round of rain and snow will move into the Northwest and the arctic air that has settled in over the Plains and Midwest will be on going with temperatures 20-40 degrees below average in some areas. 

Current winter weather warnings and advisories in effect. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, extremely cold air is spreading over the Plains and Midwest with dangerous wind chills. 

Wind chill advisories and wind chill warnings are in effect across the Northern Plains through the Upper Midwest with "real feel" temperatures as cold as minus 50 degrees below zero. Frost bite can happen very quickly with dangerous temperatures like these, so people are urged to stay inside and stay safe. 

