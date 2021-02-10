Ice storm hits eastern US, bringing dangerous travel conditions

A significant ice storm is unfolding across the mid-Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valley today as moisture falls through a shallow layer of cold air near the surface of a stationary cold front and brings dangerous travel conditions.

Accumulating ice of up to half an inch is expected from Arkansas to Kentucky causing hazardous driving, power outages and tree damage.

Accumulating snow will be the story over the Ohio Valley, Appalachians and into the mid-Atlantic Friday, including the Washington, D.C., area.

The highest snow totals will be close to a foot or more over the mountains of Maryland and West Virginia. The nation's capital could see as much as 6 inches, especially across the suburbs.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will pop up south of the front for the Southeast. Isolated flooding will also be possible, especially for the southern Appalachians.

Another round of rain and snow will move into the Northwest and the arctic air that has settled in over the Plains and Midwest will be on going with temperatures 20-40 degrees below average in some areas.

Meanwhile, extremely cold air is spreading over the Plains and Midwest with dangerous wind chills.

Wind chill advisories and wind chill warnings are in effect across the Northern Plains through the Upper Midwest with "real feel" temperatures as cold as minus 50 degrees below zero. Frost bite can happen very quickly with dangerous temperatures like these, so people are urged to stay inside and stay safe.