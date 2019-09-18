ICE arrests thrice-deported Mexican man wanted for homicide

A thrice-deported Mexican man wanted for homicide in Anaheim, Calif., was arrested last week in Houston, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Monday.

Leopoldo Serrano Vargas was arrested Sept. 11 for illegally reentering the United States after having been deported, officials said. He also goes by the names Leonel Serrano Vargas and Ricardo Hernandez, and is thought to be between 44 and 46 years old.

He is wanted on an outstanding warrant for allegedly murdering Luis Garcia Bucio in October 2000, ICE said.

Serrano Vargas illegally entered the country three times over the course of eight days in late 2006. Authorities deported him back to Mexico on Dec. 12, 14 and 18 that year, according to ICE.

He entered the country illegally a fourth time in 2006 and has remained here since then, officials said.

“For almost two decades, this criminal alien fugitive has gone to tremendous lengths to avoid detection by law enforcement authorities for his alleged crimes in California,” said Patrick Contreras, field office director for ICE Houston.

"Our ICE Fugitive Operations team tracked down and arrested Serrano Vargas, removing a potentially dangerous criminal alien from our community and ensuring that he will face prosecution for his alleged crimes," he stated.

Serrano Vargas will remain in ICE custody in Texas before facing criminal charges in California.

