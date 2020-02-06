ICE agent shoots man in face in New York; victim in serious condition: reports

A man in New York City was shot in the face Thursday morning during an incident that involved a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, according to local media.

An agent was serving a warrant around 8:15 a.m. on 12th Street in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn, WPXI-TV reported, citing police.

ICE SUING NYC FOR MORE INFO ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED ELDERLY WOMAN

While agents were attempting to detain the man, the man's brother started a physical altercation, WABC-TV reported. The agent fired his gun and struck the man's brother in the hand. The bullet passed through his hand and hit the man they were serving in the face.

The 26-year-old man who was struck in the face was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in serious condition, according to NY1.

DHS SUSPENDS GLOBAL ENTRY, TRUSTED TRAVELER PROGRAMS FOR NEW YORK RESIDENTS IN RESPONSE TO SANCTUARY LAW

A man at the same address had barricaded himself inside the home, but was eventually taken into custody, local news outlets reported. It was unclear whether he was linked to the incident.

Local media reported that no arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

The man who was being detained was arrested just days ago for possession of a forged Connecticut license plate, WABC reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to ICE for comment but did not immediately hear back from the agency.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.