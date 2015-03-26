Husband of Ohio marriage counselor held on $8 million bail in wife's stabbing death

A judge has set bail at $8 million for the husband of an Ohio marriage counselor accused of stabbing his wife to death.

Thirty-eight-year-old Maurice Lyons appeared Thursday in Cleveland Municipal Court, where his attorney told the judge his client has psychiatric issues.

Assistant prosecutor Brian Murphy says Lyons stabbed his wife 17 times in front of her 4-year-old son. Police found the boy abandoned on a street corner Sunday. The child led them to the family garage, where police say they found the body of 42-year-old Tonya Hunter.

Murphy says investigators found blood in Lyons' car and bloodstained clothing at his mother's home. Lyons has been charged with aggravated murder.

Records show Hunter filed two restraining orders against her husband in the past four months.

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com