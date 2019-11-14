Missing Missouri woman Jennifer Rothwell's disappearance classified as homicide, husband in custody

A 28-year-old Missouri man has been charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in connection with his wife's disappearance, which has been reclassified as a homicide, officials said.

Fox 2 reported that Beau Rothwell was charged Thursday with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony.

His wife Jennifer Rothwell has been missing since early Tuesday morning.

She never returned to their St. Louis County home. Her 2011 Hyundai Sonata was discovered about 2 miles from their home.

Authorities said Beau Rothwell is a danger to the community and a flight risk because of the nature of the charges.

He's being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to the probable cause statement, the husband was seen on video purchasing cleaning products including bleach, carpet cleaner and gloves the day before his wife vanished, Fox 2 reported.

Police found a section of wet carpet inside their home that had been soaked with bleach, as well as blood in the carpeting and the underlying padding, authorities said.

