Husband and wife wanted for murder in Arizona 'overpower' Utah officers during extradition, manhunt underway

A manhunt is underway for a married couple wanted in Arizona for murder after police say the two escaped in Utah during the extradition process -- and officials are warning the pair is “armed and dangerous.”

Blane Barksdale, 56, and his wife Susan Barksdale, 59, were last seen in Blanding, Utah on Monday after police say they “overpowered two security officers” while being transported from Henrietta, N.Y. to Pima County, Ariz. where the duo is wanted for the murder of Frank Bligh.

Tucson Police said they were last seen driving a red GMC Sierra pickup truck with damage to the front passenger door and rear bumper.

The Barksdales' whereabouts are currently unknown. Investigators have information that they are possibly traveling through Arizona.

The suspects were arrested May 24 and charged with first-degree murder, burglary, arson and auto theft after Bligh, 72, was reported missing following the April 16 fire at his Tucson home.

Police say he was seen at a local bar one week before the blaze.

They added that Bligh's missing car was later found with evidence inside that led detectives to determine he was dead.

Tucson Police are working with the FBI and U.S. Marshals to track down the Barksdales. They warn that the couple is likely “armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

