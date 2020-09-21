Hurricane Teddy bringing 'life-threatening' rip currents to East Coast, fall set to arrive

The core of Hurricane Teddy is passing east of Bermuda on Monday, but the large storm will have impacts stretching across the East Coast of the U.S.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Monday that Hurricane Teddy is a Category 2 storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and is located about 160 miles southeast of Bermuda, moving north-northeast at 9 mph.

Teddy will pass east of Bermuda throughout the day, with tropical storm conditions already moving over the island.

Teddy will then lose its tropical characteristics as it transitions into a very strong post-tropical system as it races toward Atlantic Canada.

The storm will then pass over the Canadian Maritimes from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Teddy is a large hurricane, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 70 miles of the storm while tropical storm-force winds stretch up to 230 miles.

The storm's large size is generating dangerous ocean conditions that are reaching the U.S.

"We are going to see the potential for dangerous life-threatening surf and rip currents all along the East Coast," Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said on "Fox & Friends."

Life-threatening high surf and rip currents will be very dangerous along the East Coast throughout this week.

Gusty winds with some rainfall will also impact eastern Maine as Teddy moves into Canada.

In other weather news, below-average temperatures have once again arrived in parts of the Northeast.

Freeze and frost advisories are up Monday morning due to this brisk airmass.



Above-normal temperatures will return for the Western U.S. on Monday, with gusty winds bringing fire concerns for parts of the Great Basin.

Fall officially begins Tuesday morning, with the autumnal equinox at 9:30 a.m. EDT

It will be a warm start to fall across the Central and Northern Plains, with afternoon highs on Tuesday afternoon well into the 80s. The Northeast and Mid-Atlantic will be in the 60s and 70s, while Phoenix will be near 102 degrees.