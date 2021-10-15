Hurricane Pamela flood threats taper off as storms develop across Mississippi, Ohio Valleys

The flood threat from Hurricane Pamela’s remnants will taper off from the Southern Plains toward the Mississippi River Valley.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms will develop across the Mid-Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley through tonight along a cold front.

This system will move into the East on Saturday.

Temperatures have been above average along the eastern third of the U.S.

The cold front will bring cooler air in on Sunday.

Gusty offshore winds combined with warmer temperatures and low humidity will create elevated wildfire conditions across southern California from Friday into Saturday.