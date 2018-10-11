Hurricane Michael's shocking fury seen in Floridians' harrowing videos

Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida on Wednesday with the full fury of a Category 4 monster, unleashing a deluge of destruction and tearing through anything in its path.

The third most-powerful hurricane in recorded history to hit the U.S. mainland, Michael washed away homes, destroyed vehicles and ripped apart buildings with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph.

Letisia Maloney shared several videos of the destruction around Panama City and Callaway. One video showed a recently remodeled building, with the structure now demolished and the parking lot around it flooded.

In another video, Maloney said her neighbor's carport had blown into her driveway.

On Facebook, Margaret Renee Grimes Clack shared a video of a large tree keeling over in front of her home in Panama City.

Also in Panama City Beach, Jill Andrea Lenning said she was experiencing "whiteout conditions" as videos showed downed trees and debris blowing outside.

Michel Ravintola showed footage of a boat storage facility that had caved in from the storm in Panama City Beach.

In Port St. Joe, the hurricane toppled a church steeple, flooded the roadways and downed power lines, as seen in photos shared by Douglas Clifford to social media.

WFLA-TV reporter Josh Benson shared several videos on Twitter of the devastation in Mexico Beach located just south of Panama City. Benson said houses were submerged in water or destroyed from the hurricane.

Mexico Beach took the brunt of the storm. After Michael blew through, the small town was left with random fires smoldering, refrigerators and toilets from demolished homes sitting in the streets and cars stacked atop one another, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Donnie Gay shared photos of flooded Highway 98 between Eastpoint and Apalachicola.

A man living on a boat was rescued after it washed ashore, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office tweeted. The police department shared a video of first responders rescuing the man as waves whipped in the background.

Mark Sudduth, with HurricaneTrack.com, shared footage of the hurricane's bullying winds from inside a Hampton Inn in Panama City.

As of Thursday morning, Michael had been downgraded to a tropical storm and was making its way across the southeast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.