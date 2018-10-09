Hurricane Michael upgraded to Category 3 storm, officials say

Hurricane Michael was upgraded to a "major" Category 3 storm Tuesday evening, with fierce winds and some strengthening still expected ahead of landfall, officials say.

The storm, moving northward at 12 mph, was located about 295 miles south of Panama City, Florida, according to a 5 p.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

With maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, Hurricane Michael was forecast to bring “life-threatening storm surge” and drench parts of the northeastern Gulf Coast, the advisory said.

“On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico through tonight,” the NHC advisory said. “The center of Michael is then expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday, and move off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the United States on Friday.”

AS HURRICANE MICHAEL NEARS, LIVE SURF CAM VIDEOS SHOW IMPACT ON FLORIDA

Michael is anticipated to become "a major hurricane" by the time it strikes Florida, after which it is forecast to weaken, the NHC said.

Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina could see “life-threatening flash flooding” as a result of the rain, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

Earlier Tuesday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott stressed that time was running out for residents to prepare ahead of “monstrous” Hurricane Michael.

“Hurricane Michael will be here TONIGHT. This is your LAST CHANCE to get prepared for this monstrous and deadly storm,” Scott tweeted. “The state is not taking this storm lightly and neither should any family.”

His urgent message came shortly after President Trump approved an emergency declaration in the state, extending federal resources to Florida in anticipation of the impending hurricane, which was expected to intensify before making landfall.

HURRICANE MICHAEL SENDS FLORIDA, ALABAMA RESIDENTS SCRAMBLING: ‘IT’S VERY CHAOTIC’

The emergency declaration in Florida, requested by Scott, encompasses 35 counties and “will provide important resources and assistance from the federal government, including personnel, equipment and supplies, as well as making available funding sources for emergency protective measures,” according to a news release from Scott’s office.

Scott on Monday also expanded a state of emergency to a total of 35 Florida counties, the news release said.