As Hurricane Michael nears, live surf cam videos show impact on Florida

Florida's Gulf Coast is bracing as Hurricane Michael, a powerful Category 2 storm continues on its path toward shore.

And Michael is only expected to intensify as it continues to threaten Florida's Panhandle region, possibly striking as a Category 3 hurricane, Fox News' senior meteorologist Janice Dean said.

"This storm will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said, issuing evacuation orders for dozens of counties. He also warned intense storm surges could affect areas of Florida not directly in Michael's path.

As the hurricane continues on its path, click the videos below for a live look at the storm's impact in Florida.

Bradenton Beach

-

Anna Maria Island

-

Panama City Beach

-

Venice