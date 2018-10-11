Hurricane Michael devastation in Panama City, Florida seen in drone video, photos

The stunning scope of Hurricane Michael's rampage started coming into focus Thursday, as dawn in Panama City, Florida revealed a sprawling mess of almost unimaginable devastation wrought by the third-most powerful hurricane in recorded history to lash the U.S. mainland.

Michael is now a tropical storm and, as of Thursday morning, was pushing its way across South Carolina -- while also lashing North Carolina and Virginia with strong winds and heavy rains amid a tornado threat.

Hurricane Michael made landfall around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, just north of Mexico Beach, as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph sustained winds -- just 1 mph below the threshold for a Category 5 designation. The storm blasted the Florida Panhandle and southwest Georgia with wicked winds and killed at least two people.

In Panama City, located just west of where the monster storm made landfall, drone video taken by storm chaser Brett Adair shows how the winds and rain ravaged a middle school.

Jinks Middle School took such a hit from the hurricane that Adair was able to fly the drone right through the school's gym, where Michael's fierce gusts peeled back the roof and collapsed walls. Not that everything was ripped apart: Even with debris lining the basketball court, a volleyball net remained taut and in place, awaiting the next match.

Elsewhere in Panama City, downed power lines, uprooted trees and buildings with tops peeled open like soup cans littered the landscape. As of Thursday morning, more than 359,300 customers were without power in Florida.

Emergency management officials are urging residents to stay off the streets until utility crews and other service providers finish clearing away hazardous obstacles.

Vance Beu, who was staying at an apartment complex with his mother, told the Associated Press the storm had "super high-pitched" roar and sounded like "a jet engine was coming."

"It was terrifying, honestly. There was a lot of noise. We thought the windows were going to break at any time," Beu said.

Extreme winds from Hurricane Michael gutted roofs and facades of beachfront condominiums in Panama City Beach, Fla., sending debris to the streets below.

Rescue workers are set to spend Thursday picking carefully through the wreckage in neighborhoods where people did not evacuate before Michael slammed the area. FEMA administrator Brock Long told "FOX & Friends" on Thursday that crews were only able to do "limited" search and rescue operations before nightfall.

"We are worried about the damage once we see sunrise," he said.

So far, the storm's deaths have included a Florida man killed by a tree that crashed through his roof and an 11-year-old Georgia girl who died when a car port rammed the family's mobile home.

Rick Reichmuth, Fox News' chief meteorologist, said Michael was the fourth-most powerful storm to make landfall in the U.S. when measuring by wind, and the third-most powerful in terms of pressure, at 919 mb. Michael was the first storm of its magnitude to make landfall in the Panhandle since record-keeping there began in 1851.

