Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

Hurricane Isaias made landfall in North Carolina on Monday night after strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm made landfall around 11:10 p.m near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The NHC warned oceanside residents to brace for storm surge up to 5 feet and up to 8 inches of rain as it moves up the coast.

“All those rains could produce flash flooding across portions of the eastern Carolinas and mid-Atlantic, and even in the northeast U.S.,” said Daniel Brown, senior hurricane specialist at the NHC.

The NHC said that strong winds and heavy rainfall are likely in those areas during the day on Tuesday.

Video taken on Twitter showed heavy winds battering the area of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., located about 20 miles southwest of where the hurricane touched down.

Authorities in the city ordered swimmers out of the water to avoid rough surf and strong rip currents and power started to flicker at beachfront hotels by nightfall. A pier in Myrtle Beach recorded its third-highest water level since it was set up in 1976.

Isaias (pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs) was upgraded again from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane late Monday night. As of 11 p.m., the storm was centered about 40 miles east northeast of Myrtle Beach and was moving north northeast at 22 mph.

Hurricane conditions are also spreading onto the coast of Eastern South Carolina and Southeastern North Carolina. A hurricane warning was issued from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Surf City, N.C. The Hurricane Center said it expected the storm to make landfall early Tuesday near southern North Carolina.

There is also a potential risk of tornadoes from eastern Virginia northeastward into southern New England on Tuesday, according to the NHC.

Meanwhile, a storm surge warning is now in effect from Ocracoke Inlet to Oregon Inlet N.C. The warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline.

"This is a life-threatening situation," the NHC said. "Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials."

President Donald Trump on Monday described Isaias as “very serious."

“Storm surge and inland flooding are possible and everyone needs to remain vigilant until it passes," Trump said.

The hurricane season has come at a time when many people in the Southeast are already impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned residents on Monday that the storm could be dangerous regardless of its strength. He urged those evacuating to turn to shelters as a last resort, citing coronavirus risks and the need to operate shelters at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.

“Whether it’s labeled a tropical storm or a hurricane, you should take this storm seriously, and make sure your family is ready,” Cooper said.

As the storm makes its way up the coastline, New York and western New England are expected to get up to 6 inches of rain. New York City is preparing for probable flooding by putting up barriers to protect the South Street Seaport.

“I want to encourage all New Yorkers [to] take this storm seriously,” Mayor de Blasio said at a waterfront news briefing on Monday. “Please take precautions. Please look out for your neighbors. If anyone needs help, make sure you’re there for them because this is the kind of thing that comes on fast and people need to be ready.”

Isaias killed two people in the Caribbean and roughed up the Bahamas but remained at sea as it brushed past Florida over the weekend.

Fox News' Nick Givas and The Associated Press contributed to this report