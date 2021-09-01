Hurricane Ida's destruction revealed in before-and-after satellite images

Hurricane Ida's full force has been captured in images of Louisiana communities taken before and after the storm.

The aerial shots provided by Maxar Technologies show the hard-hit areas of Houma, Barataria, Jean Lafitte and LaPlace.

Apartment buildings in Houma are seen without roofs and Barataria homes and roads already close to the water's edge appear to have almost disappeared entirely.

In nearby Jean Lafitte, debris is visible lining the community's outskirts and front lawns and roadways were completely hidden under floodwaters.

Buildings and homes in LaPlace are torn apart and a once pristine, turquoise pool has been half-emptied.

More than a million people were left without power in the wake of Ida and rescue crews worked tirelessly this week to get to residents trapped by floodwaters in their homes or on their roofs.

In the town of Grand Isle – just to the west of where Ida made landfall on Sunday – about half of the properties were either greatly damaged or destroyed.

"I’ve ridden out other hurricanes – Hurricane Isaac, Katrina, Gustav, Ike – and this is no comparison whatsoever," Grand Isle Police Chief Scooter Resweber told The Associated Press on Tuesday. "This is the worst. … It’s just amazing that no one (here) was killed or even seriously injured."

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng described the island as "uninhabitable."

Three people were killed by the hurricane in Lousiana, though Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters that the toll was expected to rise as residents, emergency personnel and officials work to pick up the pieces in the coming days.

Jefferson Parish authorities confirmed that a Lafitte woman was found dead in her home during rescue operations on Monday.

Ida was the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the continental U.S., with maximum winds of 150 mph.

The hurricane likely caused $50 billion or more in total damage, Karen Clark of the risk modeling company Karen Clark and Company told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.