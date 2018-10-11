Hurricane Hunters fly through Michael’s eyewall, video shows

A stunning video shows the view of Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters flying through the eyewall of Hurricane Michael as it made landfall on Wednesday.

WGNO’s Jason Disharoon rode on the aircraft with the Hurricane Hunters, also known as the 53rd Reconnaissance Squad.

The ride started smoothly but became more turbulent as the aircraft approached the eye. After flying through the eyewall, the video captured the eye of the storm.

HURRICANE MICHAEL DEVASTATION IN PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA SEEN IN DRONE VIDEO, PHOTOS

“It wasn’t until we hit the eyewall that things kind of got a little dicey,” Disharoon said. “The turbulence was astounding, but it was all worth it because once you make it through the eyewall, you finally make it into the eye. With Michael being a very strong Category 4 upon landfall, it had a very well-defined eye, with the ‘stadium effect,’ as it’s called, and it was a very rare thing to see in person.”

HURRICANE MICHAEL’S SHOCKING FURY SEEN IN FLORIDIANS’ HARROWING VIDEOS

The Hurricane Hunters posted videos on their Facebook page of the aircraft flying through the storm, including its “final pass through” Hurricane Michael.

Michael, now a tropical storm, made landfall around 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, just north of Mexico Beach, Fla., as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph sustained winds – just 1 mph below the threshold for a Category 5 storm.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.