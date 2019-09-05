Tornadoes hit Carolinas as Hurricane Dorian floods Charleston; 200K without power

A reinvigorated Hurricane Dorian roared toward the Carolinas on Thursday, bringing tropical storm conditions along the South Carolina coast and flooding in Charleston, along with the threat of tornadoes across the region, including northward into North Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center said as of 9 a.m. that Dorian is a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds at 115 mph. Dorian was located about 70 miles south-southeast of Charleston, S.C., and 160 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, N.C., moving north-northeast at 8 mph.

"Rain bands from Dorian producing tornadoes across northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina," the NHC said.

As of early Thursday, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said utilities were reporting more than 200,000 power outages statewide. Duke Energy, in a news release Wednesday, said it expected the storm to cause 700,000 outages in the Carolinas and that it brought in resources from 23 states and Canada to respond "as soon as it was safe to do so."

The hurricane was a Category 3 storm Tuesday, then dropped to Category 2 before regaining strength Wednesday night, according to the NHC. Hurricane-force winds were extending outward up to 60 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds were extending outward up to 195 miles.

"The results of this storm actually have not changed, just the category, which at this point whether it's 2 or 3 doesn't matter, we're still going to get the same results," Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said on "Fox & Friends."

Dean said the coastal areas of the Carolinas were always within the forecast cone of the storm when it was still a Category 3 before initially weakening slightly.

"In that situation, you need to know what your surroundings are like if you are dealing with 105 mph winds or 115 mph winds. I mean, that's still a formidable storm," Dean said.

Hurricane warnings were in effect for the Carolina coasts up to Virginia, with a "potentially life-threatening storm surge" of up to 8 feet around the North Carolina-South Carolina line. Coupled with high tide, the storm's arrival Thursday is expected to push water up the mouths of coastal rivers, causing low-lying areas to flood. Dorian is also forecast to bring 6 to 12 inches of rain for the coastal Carolinas, with isolated cases of up to 15 inches.

Flash flood warnings were posted in the Charleston, S.C., area until 10:15 a.m. EDT local time, with heavy rain bringing flooding into central parts of the city.

Video posted to Twitter showed floodwaters rising in the downtown area.

The Charleston Police Department said that multiple downtown streets were closed early Thursday morning as flooding impacted the area.

The Dorchester County Emergency Management Department said on Twitter that conditions were "dangerous throughout the entire county."

"Shelter in place until the storm has passed! Sporadic downed trees from North Charleston to St. George. Power outages: approx 28 percent of the customers out between the 4 providers," the agency said.

Dorian is also creating "widespread" impacts as it neared the Carolinas, according to Dean, including the threat of tornadoes.

"The threat for not only storm surge, heavy rainfall, lightning, but we have tornado-warned storms as well," Dean said on "Fox & Friends. "All of these effects we were anticipating, whether it was a Category 2 or a Category 3."

In North Myrtle Beach, a small tornado touched down early Thursday, causing minor damage with no injuries reported, according to News13. Video posted to Twitter appears to show the twister.

Another tornado was captured on camera further north around 7 a.m. in Pender County outside a fire station, according to the National Weather Service's Wilmington Office.

Another waterspout was seen off Emerald Isle in North Carolina around 9 a.m., according to the NWS Newport/Morehead.

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper warned residents to adhere to evacuation orders and finish last-minute storm preparation.

A federal state of emergency was issued in North Carolina. Nearly 8,000 troops across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina and nearly 400 North Carolina National Guard soldiers are also positioned in armories across the state.

The state’s medical examiner’s office announced the first storm-related fatality in North Carolina. An 85-year-old man in Columbus County died Monday after falling off a ladder while preparing his house for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.

“We really are very sorry about that and thinking about his family. It reminds us that preparations for storms can really be a dangerous activity,” Cooper said, according to Raleigh's The News & Observer. He warned residents to take caution when boarding up windows and carrying out other measures to prepare for the storm.

