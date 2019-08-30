Hurricane Dorian could become Category 4 storm; IG report could be only the beginning of bad news for Comey

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Friday...

Hurricane Dorian getting stronger as Florida braces for Labor Day weekend impact

Hurricane Dorian was upgraded to Category 2 strength late Thursday, and forecasters said it could develop into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm as it heads toward Florida, with landfall there expected Monday. As of 11 p.m. ET Thursday, the storm was approaching Category 3 status, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported. Dorian was expected to remain a major hurricane through Friday and hit the U.S. somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia — a 500-mile stretch that reflected the high degree of uncertainty regarding the storm's projected path.

President Trump said Thursday he's canceling his planned trip to Poland this weekend and instead will send Vice President Mike Pence so he can stay in the United States to monitor the strengthening Hurricane Dorian. Meanwhile, former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell said that she wished for Hurricane Dorian to make a "direct hit" on Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Click here to read more on our top story.

James Comey bruised by inspector general’s ‘damning’ report -- but he should prepare for worse, critics warn

The reputation of James Comey took a hit Thursday with the release of a scathing inspector general's report on his handling of memos about contacts with President Trump. However, the fired former FBI director should be wary of what Connecticut federal prosecutor John Durham may find in his probe into the origins of the Russia investigation, critics warn. "Obviously, today was a bad day for James Comey," said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C. and chairman of the influential House Freedom Caucus, on "Hannity." He added it was unbelievable that Comey was nonetheless going on Twitter, seeking apologies from his detractors.

Republicans on Capitol Hill warned the inspector general's report could be only the start of a series of blows to the reputations of key law enforcement figures. The inspector general report said Comey violated bureau policies by drafting, leaking and retaining memos documenting private discussions with President Trump. The Justice Department's official watchdog concluded that the memos Comey kept were, in fact, "official FBI records," and said he set a "dangerous example" with his actions. Click here to read the inspector general report on Comey.

Video from 2005 raid on Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach mansion showed nude images of young women

Video of a 2005 police raid of Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach, Fla., mansion reveals a home partially decorated with illicit photos and imagery of young women. Inside the home, the video shows a wall covered in artsy nude photos of men and women, a painting of a nude woman lying on her back and a photo of a naked woman – reportedly Epstein's ex-girlfriend and alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell – lying on a sandy beach. Police also discovered a green massage table leaning against a wall under framed photos of Epstein, who was accused of molesting dozens of girls at the mansion.

By 2006, Palm Beach investigators had interviewed more than 30 young women – some of whom were minors at the time of the alleged crimes. In the end, prosecutors and Epstein’s lawyers negotiated a then-secret plea deal which led Epstein to serve just 13 months in jail under work-release privileges, allowing him to visit his office six days a week.

Detective handcuffed to Oswald when he was fatally shot dies

The Texas police officer handcuffed to Lee Harvey Oswald when he was fatally shot at Dallas police headquarters two days after the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, died Thursday at age 99, according to his family. Former Dallas police Detective Jim Leavelle was transporting Oswald to the Dallas County Jail when the assassin was suddenly shot on live television by nightclub owner and police informant Jack Ruby at point-blank range on Nov. 24, 1963. Karla Leavelle, daughter of the retired detective, confirmed her father's death to FOX 4 Dallas.

Cadbury ridiculed over new chocolate bar meant to promote diversity

The British confectionery giant Cadbury faced backlash on social media for a new candy bar introduced in India that features four types of chocolate — dark, blended, milk and white — to promote diversity. “This is as absurd as Kendall Jenner fighting police brutality with a Pepsi,” tweeted legal analyst Imani Gandy. “Congratulations to Cadbury for solving racism,” wrote restaurant critic Tejal Rao. Cadbury rolled out the multi-flavored chocolate bars Aug. 15 — teaming up with the global advertising agency Ogilvy — to celebrate India’s Independence Day. - Reported by the New York Post

